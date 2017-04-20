Brady Quinn: Trubisky Is Equipped To Be Successful QB In NFL

For many people, Myles Garrett is a no-brainer No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns, however, still need a quarterback.

What if the Browns draft, say, Mitchell Trubisky? Would that be a reach or a mistake?

“I think if they draft him No. 1 overall, yeah, I think you’d be better off trying to get a guy like Myles Garrett, who will immediately come in and be a difference-maker, but at 12, that’s a different story,” NFL analyst Brady Quinn said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “I think Mitchell Trubisky has proven, based on the 13 games that he started this season, that he’s equipped with everything you need to be a successful quarterback at the NFL level. But the toughest thing is we’ve seen quarterbacks who haven’t had a ton of starts at the collegiate level come in and have a hard time transitioning sometimes just because they haven’t had the thing that matters most for most players, but in particular quarterbacks, and that’s experience.”

Quarterbacks lacking collegiate experience typically can’t be franchise saviors. Mark Sanchez, for example, played in two AFC Championships largely because of the talent around him.

Cleveland doesn’t have that.

“I think that’s partially the issue with the Browns,” Quinn said. “They’re not ready to bring in a guy who has a lot of either bio-mechanical issues or things that he’s trying to work through. They need a lot of pieces around him to help make him successful. So if Mitchell Trubisky goes somewhere like that, I think he could struggle, but if he goes somewhere where they give him time to kind of adapt or they have a lot of pieces around him, it could be a different story.”

By now, you’ve probably heard a lot about Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and others, but Cal’s Davis Webb has caught Quinn’s eye.

“He’s got all the tools,” Quinn said of the 6-5, 229-pound Texas native. “Tall pocket passer, he’s smart, he’s a coach’s son, he’s got a really strong arm and he’s got good touch as well. He really has all the pieces. And for a guy who’s never really played under center, when he had to drop back under center at the Combine and showcase some of that at his Pro Day, he looked about as good as any quarterback in this draft – and he’s somebody who’s never really had to do it. So he’s obviously going to be working on the right stuff, and I think he’ll be able to transition in well.”

Quinn also likes Pitt’s Nathan Peterman.

“He doesn’t have the strongest arm, but he’s mature and he’s got a very strong football IQ,” Quinn said. “Both of those quarterbacks (Webb and Peterman), I would feel really confident in giving them an opportunity, whether it’s the second round or third round, to be able to come in and make an impact for any franchise.”