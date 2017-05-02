Rob Dibble: Laughable That Any Player Can Decide Not To Have An MRI

So, let’s recap: The New York Mets wanted Noah Syndergaard to get an MRI, Syndergaard refused, the Mets pitched him anyway, and now he’s on the DL. That’s right. The 24-year-old has a partial tear in his right lat muscle and has been placed on the 10-day DL.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, however, said that Syndergaard will miss a “considerable amount of time,” which will be “measured in weeks,” not days.

Did this actually happen?

“Well, let me just say when a player – and I don’t care if you’re Ken Griffey Jr. or Cal Ripken Jr. or anybody else – when you’re told to go get, back in my day, an X-Ray (or an MRI), you didn’t even think to question it,” World Series champion Rob Dibble said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “I think we’ve gotten to a point now where, in any sport, the players have become so powerful with their branding and the whole Thor thing. At the end of the day, he’s just an employee. He’s a pitcher. And if you want him to go get an MRI, (he needs to get an MRI). You can get a second opinion as part of the collective bargaining agreement, but to protect yourself from what just happened, you don’t really need to force the guy. You need to be forceable when you say, ‘Go get the MRI.’ But you don’t give the player any options. He shouldn’t have a yes or no answer to anything. So the fact that this guy said, ‘No, I don’t really want to get an MRI’ – it’s not up to you to decide. It’s up to the team doctor.”

Dibble said that this is “absolutely” a fireable offense for Alderson, who did not protect one of the best pitchers in baseball.

“These guys get injured all the time, even back in my career,” Dibble said. “You got to know the difference between pain and injury. if you can’t pitch because it hurts bad enough to where let’s just say it brings tears to your eyes, that means you’re no good to the team, and you’re certainly no good moving forward unless we can figure out what’s wrong with you. So there’s two reasons to get the MRI. You get the MRI to give the player peace of mind. And then No. 2, it’s to give the ball club a direction on how to get you back healthy on the field.

“So to just throw him out there after he refused the MRI, that just shows the dysfunction and incompetence that goes from Sandy Alderson all the way down to the field,” Dibble continued. “As far as the player having any rights at all, it’s laughable that Noah Syndergaard or any other player can have a decision in whether or not the medical team wants him to get an MRI.”

Syndergaard (1-2, 3.29 ERA) joins several other Mets on the DL, including Yoenis Cespedes and Lucas Duda.

The Mets (10-14) are in last place in the NL East.