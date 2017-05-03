Jason La Canfora: Scouts, GMs Wondering ‘What The *Bleep* Is Ryan Pace Doing?’

The Chicago Bears, for all intents and purposes, had an awful NFL Draft. That was the feeling last Thursday, and that feeling remains almost a week later.

“I canvassed six to eight scouts, GMs, evaluators, decision-makers – people who I’m closest with – and across the board it was, ‘What the bleep is Ryan Pace doing?’” Jason La Canfora said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “So, you don’t know. He could be right and everybody else could be wrong. Maybe he has two quarterbacks now where eight weeks ago he had none. Or maybe he’ll be making a call to Tahiti and trying to get Jay Cutler’s naked butt back off a beach to come play quarterback for him by Week 8.”

The Bears traded a third-round pick (67th overall), a fourth-round pick (111th overall) and a 2018 third-round pick to move from No. 3 to No. 2 last Thursday and draft Mitchell Trubisky, who started just 13 games at North Carolina. Trubisky will join Mike Glennon in the Bears’ quarterback room.

Okay then.

“When you bid against yourself for the services of Mike Glennon – to the tune of $18.5 million guaranteed in Year One of the contract – and then you trade up for a quarterback who absolutely positively under any scenario, under any algorithm, under any universe, Mitch Turbisky (would have been) there at three, (it makes no sense),” La Canfora said. “And you give up, if you draft well, three possible starters to get him. San Francisco literally sacrifices nothing. San Francisco, at 2, had every defensive player on the board other than Myles Garrett. San Francisco, at 3, had every defensive player on the board other than Myles Garrett. I don’t get it – and a lot of people don’t get it.”

After drafting Trubisky, the Bears took Ashland tight end Adam Shaheen in the second round (45th overall), Alabama safety Eddie Jackson in the fourth round (112), North Carolina A&T running back Tarik Cohen in the fourth round (119) and Kutztown offensive lineman Jordan Morgan in the fifth round (147).

“Now you’re done to just five picks – four post-Trubisky – in the entire draft,” La Canfora said in disbelief, “and one is from Ashland, and one is from Kutztown, and one is from North Carolina A&T. And the one big school-kid you take is an injured safety. Okay.”