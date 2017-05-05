Chad Kelly: I’m Going To Make 31 Teams Pay

Chad Kelly had quite a career at Ole Miss. In 2015 alone, he accounted for 41 touchdowns (31 pass, 10 rush), was Sugar Bowl MVP and led the Rebels to wins over Alabama, Auburn, and LSU.

Nevertheless, he was the last pick in this year’s NFL Draft. No. 253. Mr. Irrelevant.

“It (hurt), but that’s a memory that I’ll have for the rest of my life, that sick feeling in my stomach, knowing I’m going to make all these 31 teams pay for it,” Kelly said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter than You. “I felt as if I should have went higher, but it’s not up to me. I just wanted a chance. With that being said, I’m going to go out there every day with a chip on my shoulder and prove myself.”

Kelly, to be fair, tore his right ACL and lateral meniscus in November 2016. He also had some high-profile blow-ups with coaches at Clemson, which led to his release from the program. Kelly spent a season at East Mississippi Community College, where he won a national title, before moving on to Ole Miss.

Kelly had some off-the-field issues there as well but insists he’s learned from them.

“Yes, definitely,” he said. “This is a goal of mine that I’ve had for my whole life. I’m not willing to put myself in a situation to screw that up.”

Kelly, the nephew of Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, thought he should have been drafted sooner but was humbled by the fact that John Elway drafted him.

“I think it’s huge,” Kelly said. “To kind of have that honor of him wanting me on his team is big-time. I’m going to make sure that I prove to him that he made a great, great decision. Every day I’m going to go out with a chip on my shoulder and show him that he made the right decision.”