Sage Rosenfels: Patrick Mahomes Has A Higher Ceiling Than Deshaun Watson

Three quarterbacks were taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Mitchell Trubisky went No. 2 to Chicago, Patrick Mahomes went No. 10 to Kansas City, and Deshaun Watson went No. 12 to Houston.

All have pros, all have cons. As for which one will be the best, time will tell.

“I think Patrick Mahomes probably has the highest ceiling,” former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “He looks sort of like a young (Brett) Favre out there, the way he moves around well and also just makes throws. He just makes things happen, odd throws that you wouldn’t really coach up. If you watch old Southern Miss tape and watch Favre throw in those games, he was a wild man. That’s sort of how Patrick Mahomes was. He has an extremely high ceiling because he’s athletic, he’s got the strong arm – he seems like a pretty smart kid.”

Mahomes, of course, put up video-game numbers in Texas Tech’s Air-Rade offense. Watson wasn’t quite as prolific from a numbers standpoint, but he won a national championship. He also abused Alabama in back-to-back title games and was a two-time Heisman finalist.

There’s a lot to like there.

“Deshaun Watson is different,” Rosenfels said. “I don’t think his ceiling is as high because he doesn’t have a cannon for an arm, but the kid has been in every big game, he’s extremely mature, he’s just a winner. He does have a good-enough arm, I believe, to win in the NFL. So he has a certain skill set, too. Probably not as high of a ceiling, but right out of the gate he’s a really good guy for Houston to come in right away and win football games and understand how to be in the limelight and understand how to be a franchise quarterback right off the bat. He’s sort of the opposite of Mitch Trubisky and Pat Mahomes, where he has a lot of experience, a lot of maturity. He’s a guy that can go out and run a pretty good offense.”