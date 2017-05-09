Ken Rosenthal: Matt Harvey Could Be Traded Before Deadline

When you don’t show up for work, your boss probably won’t be happy. Such was the case for Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, who failed to show up to the ballpark on Saturday and was suspended for three days without pay.

What exactly happened here?

“We know one side of the story essentially, and it’s the side that Matt Harvey’s camp is presenting,” MLB on FOX reporter Ken Rosenthal said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “Sources closes to him said that he had a migraine, that he had been playing golf earlier in the day, came up with a migraine, didn’t go to the park on Saturday. That is what led to the suspension. Now whether that is actually a legitimate excuse, the Mets certainly don’t believe it to be the case. Terry Collins said (Monday) that they expect Matt Harvey to address the team, and presumably they’re not simply excusing this as a migraine gone awry. We’ll see where this goes.”

Harvey stands to lose roughly $80,000 as a result of the suspension – a relatively small amount of money by MLB standards.

There is, however, a bigger issue at play.

“The real issue is Harvey’s standing with the team and Harvey’s own standing,” Rosenthal said. “Where is he? Is he fully focused? Is he okay? Is he a good teammate? All these questions are swirling around him.”

Harvey, 28, has had an up-and-down career with the Mets, and it seems his days in Queens could be numbered. Rosenthal, in fact, believes Harvey could be dealt before the deadline.

“Oh, there’s certainly that scenario, particularly if they’re out of the race,” Rosenthal said. “But it’s a little early to speculate on that for a couple of reasons. One, we don’t know where the team is going to be. We don’t know how he’s going to be performing in July. It could be that he’s a very valuable member of a team that is in contention and they cannot afford to trade him. It also could be that they’re out of contention, he’s pitching poorly and there’s not much value – or at least not the value that they would want back. So there are any number of scenarios that could take place.”

If not this year, then next.

“Is it safe to predict that he will not be with the New York Mets after he becomes a free agent following the 2018 season?” Rosenthal asked. “That has always been safe to predict. He is a Scott Boras client. Scott Boras clients generally go to the open market. So there’s a lot that has to play out – starting (Tuesday) when he rejoins the team.”