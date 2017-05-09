Rob Dibble: Matt Harvey Doesn’t Respect His Teammates

Matt Harvey apologized to his Mets teammates Tuesday, this after serving a three-day suspension for missing a home game against the Marlins on Saturday.

Harvey admitted that he was out last Friday “past curfew” and that he played golf Saturday morning, adding that he put himself “in a bad place to be ready to show up for a ball game.”

Perhaps that’s why he didn’t. Harvey didn’t show up to the ball park and was suspended three days without pay.

Rob Dibble has zero sympathy – not for Harvey, anyway.

“The No. 1 thing you’re in business to do is play baseball,” the former All-Star and World Series champion said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “That’s what he’s getting paid $5 million to do. And whether or not you go out and you’ve been drinking or you go to dinner or you go to a movie – you can go to a double feature and stay out until 2 in the morning – but a) you got to show up for work the next day, and b) you got to get your rest. Those are two prerequisites for playing in the major leagues.”

Dibble said that it is realistic for a ballplayer to be out until 4 a.m., sleep until 2 p.m. the following afternoon, get to the ball park by 3 and be ready for the game that evening.

But to miss a game? In the majors? Seriously?

“The fact that this guy is talking about I stayed out all night, then I got up and I played golf and then I couldn’t show up to my job, that’s unacceptable,” Dibble said. “To me, you’re really not just embarrassing yourself. You’re embarrassing your teammates. You don’t have enough respect for your team to just show up and watch the game. You weren’t pitching until Sunday. Guys will sacrifice statistics to get wins, and if you’re not willing to make that extra effort to make it to the ball park, I’m sure the guys in that clubhouse were disappointed. You’re not going to trust the guy. You got to trust the guys you’re sitting next to.”

In other words, Harvey’s apology may have mended fences with some teammates, but all of them? Unlikely.

“I mean this from the bottom of my heart,” Dibble said. “My teammates knew that I would protect them, whether we were out at a bar or on the baseball field – and we all went out together. We didn’t go out by ourselves. When we were winning with the Reds, we all went out together – 20, 22 guys. Maybe a couple of guys (didn’t). Maybe the next night’s starter or a guy that was in a slump, maybe he didn’t go. But we went out. We would go to places and have dinner. I remember we used to go to Houston as a team and we would watch the replay of the game. That’s what you do. It’s not like you’re going out and you’re looking to get into trouble. You’re looking to maybe just blow off some steam so you can get ready for the next game. You do it seven days a week. So for a guy at 28 years old to be like, ‘Guys, I couldn’t show up for you,’ then they’re not going to want to show up for you when you’re on the mound.”

Harvey (2-2, 5.14 ERA) is slated to start this Friday in Milwaukee. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. ET.