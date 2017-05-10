Jeremy Piven: I Was Screaming Outside A Bar When Cubs Won World Series

You might know Jeremy Piven from Entourage, Old School, or any number of films or TV series, but he’s also a huge Chicago Cubs fan. Unfortunately, he did not get to watch Game 7 of the 2016 World Series in its entirety, though he did see the end.

Piven was busy shooting All-Star Weekend, a film in which two basketball buddies – Piven and Jamie Foxx – are obsessed with Steph Curry and LeBron James, respectively.

“We were doing a night shoot and there was no way to catch up on the game – except various crew members might whisper in my ear in between takes and you’re just trying to focus,” Piven said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “It was like a nightmare. We waited 108 years for this. Thank God for that rain delay because we got a break in the action. I thought, ‘There’s no way this game is still going.’”

It was – and the Cubs won in extra innings, 8-7, to clinch their first World Series title since 1908.

Piven watched the final out outside of a bar.

“They let me be a creeper and peek in, and I was just screaming on the streets and then proceeded to drink adult beverages,” Piven said. “It was incredible.”