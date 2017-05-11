Charles Davis: A-Rod Should Be Jay Cutler’s Inspiration

Despite being one of the most polarizing and disliked players in his sport, Jay Cutler is transitioning from the field of play to the broadcast booth and is hoping to win people over in the process.

Hmm, where have we seen this before?

“Alex Rodriguez is probably a great example of what Jay can look to in making that transition,” NFL on FOX analyst Charles Davis said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “Because look, Jay knows this as well as anyone: If we were sitting right here and we were getting to know each other, I’d say, ‘Jay, we probably know that the popularity thing, how people view you, is going to be something that will come up.’ Think about how when Alex Rodriguez tok that job. When he took it, that wasn’t exactly universal acclaim by FOX to take him on.”

Indeed, Rodriguez was, for many people, a disgraced, lying, insecure cheater. As it turns out, though, he’s a darn good baseball analyst. Charming, too.

“He’s kind of been self-deprecating, he’s been open, he’s been warm, and I think he’s won over a lot of people,” Davis said. “He does a tremendous job, in my estimation, as a broadcaster and as a baseball guy – and that’s not something anyone really expected. I think people have grudgingly come over and said, ‘Wow, he’s actually pretty good’ – and they went in fully prepared to not like him. I think Jay has that same potential.”

Davis will do whatever he can to ease Cutler’s transition, but he’s also excited about what Cutler can do for him – and for the FOX crew in general.

“It sounds like we all have to bring Jay along – which we do to an extent because he doesn’t know TV yet – but he’ll learn television,” Davis said. “Just remember the knowledge that he’s bringing with him as an 11-year starting quarterback in the NFL. I can’t wait to tap into that and start to learn some things myself.”