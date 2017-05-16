Andy Roddick: Roger Federer “Smart” For Skipping French Open

Roger Federer has dropped out of the French Open, saying that “scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward” and that playing an event on clay “was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season.”

Thoughts?

“I think it’s the smart thing to do,” Hall of Famer Andy Roddick said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “I know some people will be like, ‘Well, he can’t pull out of Slams, it’s not he right thing to do, and we need to see him.’ You’ll see him more by virtue of him being smart with his scheduling and taking care of his body.”

Federer won the Australian Open this year, in part, because he was selective about his scheduling. As a result, he was fresh – and he won his first Grand Slam since winning Wimbledon in 2012.

“He was smart about his body,” Roddick said. “He realizes he’s 35 years old and he’s not the physical specimen that he was midway through his career. So I think it’s smart. I think it’s something that I probably saw coming. If you were in a team sport and you could pick and choose your match-ups that best suited you and win championships that way, you would. That’s essentially what Roger is doing. I think it’s the right move.”