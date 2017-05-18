Rashad Evans: “A Fight’s A Fight,” McGregor Could Beat Mayweather

As the weeks and months go by, Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather seems more like a question of when, not if. Conventional wisdom says that McGregor, a UFC fighter, would have no chance in a boxing match, especially against a boxer as good as Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs).

But is that assumption fair? Would McGregor truly have no chance against Mayweather?

“The truth of the matter is a fight’s a fight,” UFC fighter Rashad Evans said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “That’s one thing you kind of forget about when you talk about somebody as great as Mayweather. Mayweather is, in my opinion, probably one of the greatest boxers of all time. But at the same time, a fight’s a fight.”

That’s right. A fight. Not a boxing match.

“This is not going to be a typical boxing match,” Evans said. “Conor McGregor’s going to be a little bit rough in there. He’s probably going to do some things that definitely (are) going to get under Mayweather’s skin – and that may bring out a different Mayweather. The Mayweather that we’re used to seeing is a very sharp, calculated, patient fighter. But what happens when somebody gets him to break out of that mold? What happens when the guy that he should be beating by a landslide, he’s not beating so easily? What happens when he’s truly, truly tested?”

Mayweather hasn’t been tested in a fight in a long, long time. He has just one knockout in the last 10 years (Victor Ortiz) – and even that came with an asterisk. Since 2012, it’s been nothing but 12-rounders for the 40-year-old Mayweather.

“I think that’s been a big fascination with us fight fans following Mayweather,” Evans said. “Is this going to be the fight that actually tests him? We know he’s a great fighter, but we want to see a fight where he’s tested and say, ‘You know what? Not only does he have it physically, he has it internally. He’s a true fighter.’ I love Mayweather. I think Mayweather is probably one of the best of all time. But these are some of the questions that you compose when you think about that matchup.”