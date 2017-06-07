Pro Football Hall of Famer: Colin Kaepernick Saga “A Shame”

The Seattle Seahawks signed Austin Davis on Monday, as Colin Kaepernick, who once started a Super Bowl, remains a free agent.

There was speculation for months that Kaepernick was being black-balled by the NFL. This signing didn’t exactly dispel that notion.

Is Kaepernick being black-balled? And if he is, is that okay?

“I’m an African American, and there are certain things I can appreciate abut what Colin was doing,” NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “I personally would never sit down (during) the national anthem. That’s just me. That don’t mean I don’t like him because he did it because I think the whole country has been built on people protesting. I’m a free man because people protested at a little small restaurant years ago. So I’m not against protesting at all. I just probably wouldn’t have done it with the national anthem.

“But I don’t agree with (owners) black-balling him,” Green continued. “I think he’s good enough to pay in the NFL. It is what it is. He made his stance, and if he’s comfortable with it and he can sleep at night, that’s great. But it’s really a shame at the end of the day that if you do try to stand up and you say you believe something – and obviously when you do that, there’s always an opposition. There’s always people against you. That’s part of it. That’s the way it works. But to go and just say, ‘We’re going to get together and make sure you don’t play,’ I hate to see that. That kind of thing, we just don’t need in America. We just don’t need that in this country – if that’s true.”

Kaepernick, 29, threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions last year for the second-worst team in football.

“I think he’s good enough to play in the NFL,” Green said. “And if (he’s getting black-balled), then it’s a shame. I agree with standing up for what you believe, but personally I wouldn’t have done it that way. I would never do that for the nat anthem myself. It’s a shame, man.”