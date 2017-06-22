Paylor: “Everyone Is Shocked” That Chiefs Fired GM John Dorsey

The Kansas City Chiefs made two franchise-altering decisions Thursday: they gave Andy Reid a five-year extension, and they parted ways with general manager John Dorsey.

Extending Reid wasn’t a surprise. But firing Dorsey? Stunning.

“I’ve talked to multiple sources inside the organization, outside the organization, people with ties to the organization, people who talk to people in the organization – everybody’s shocked,” Kansas City Star Chiefs beat writer Terez Paylor said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “Nobody saw it coming. Rival general managers, everyone is shocked.”

Especially given Dorsey’s success.

“What’s the No. 1 rule in professional sports?” Paylor asked. “If you’re running a team, what’s the No. 1 rule? Win. Win. That’s the only thing that matters. Win ball games. If you win ball games, they’ll pay you. If you don’t win ball games, you’re not getting paid. It’s that simple. Just win. W-I-N. Win.”

Dorsey did that. The Chiefs went 43-21 over the last four seasons and made the playoffs three times. They drafted well and had success most franchises can only dream of.

Nevertheless, Dorsey got canned.

“My hunch is they were far apart on money,” Paylor said. “Like it or not, I know people don’t want to hear it, the NFL is a business. If they’re far apart on money or they’re far apart on demand – like power and say in certain matters – then that stuff might not get resolved. Andy Reid has a lot of juice for a coach. John wanted more power, and maybe that was something they couldn’t acquiesce to.”

Paylor does not expect Dorsey, who also experienced great success with the Packers, to be unemployed for long.

“He will get paid,” Paylor said. “Someone will pay him.”