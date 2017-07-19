Tebow: Success Is In The Journey, Not The Destination

When Tim Tebow announced that he would give professional baseball a try, he had his fair share of detractors, including Bill Reiter. The CBS Sports Radio host simply didn’t think that Tebow, at 29, could pick up a bat and play baseball after more than a decade away from the sport.

Well, so far Tebow has done all right for St. Lucie, the Mets High-A affiliate. Tebow is hitting .306 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 22 games. He also has a 12-game hitting streak and a walk-off homer on his resume.

Gosh, it sure is nice proving everybody wrong, huh?

“Well, I’m not sure,” Tebow said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You, laughing. “That’s not necessarily my goal. My goal is just to go out there, have fun, live out a dream every day, and also focus on the process of just trying to improve, get better, take it day by day – which is something that I’ve really been able to do – and try to improve. Not be the same player I was today as I’m going to be tomorrow. That’s something that you put a lot of work into, but it’s been a great run so far.”

Tebow, of course, is known first and foremost for his accomplishments on the gridiron. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, Tebow led the Florida Gators to two national championships and was a first-round draft pick in 2010. He guided the Denver Broncos to the playoffs in 2011 and threw a walk-off 80-yard touchdown pass to Demaryius Thomas to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime in the AFC Wild Card game.

For some people, Tebow’s baseball career will only be a success if he makes it to the majors and has a meaningful impact. That, however, is not how Tebow measures success.

“For me, absolutely not,” he said. “It’s a success every day when I get to wake up and I get to pursue what I love, and I’m thankful for that. Would it be awesome to do that one day? Of course it would. But it’s a success when you get to pursue what you love passionately with everything you have every day. For me, I don’t want to be someone that’s just focused on what might or might not happen in the future. I want to be someone that’s in the present every day living and enjoying the moment. That’s really where I’m at.”