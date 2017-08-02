Taylor: My Numbers Speak For Themselves, I Should Be In Hall Of Fame

Seven people will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, but Fred Taylor isn’t one of them. In fact, he wasn’t even nominated.

That’s hard to believe.

“I think the numbers speak for themselves,” the 41-year-old Taylor said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “The guys that are already in the Hall, their numbers (compare to mine). Guys that have been considered, their numbers (compare to mine).”

Taylor ranks 17th in NFL history with 11,695 rushing yards. That’s more than Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson and Earl Campbell. Taylor also rushed for 66 touchdowns. That’s more than Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and Larry Csonka – not to mention Terrell Davis, who be inducted this Saturday. Taylor also averaged 4.6 yards per carry. By comparison, Curtis Martin, who is in the Hall of Fame, averaged 4.6 yards per carry just once in his career.

If Taylor wasn’t a first-ballot Hall of Famer, okay. But to not be among the 108 modern-era nominees? Really?

“What’s the criteria?” Taylor asked. “No one has ever sat down and said, ‘This is the criteria. These are the benchmarks.’ So it leaves a big, gray area. The guys that are voting, what do they look for? Is it Pro Bowls? Because I think that’s a sham and that’s a joke. Some of those guys were voted in with less numbers than I had during that time frame. Again, when it goes back to criteria, what is it?”