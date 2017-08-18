It’s Absurd To Say Mayweather Is The Best Ever; He’s In The Top 25

Floyd Mayweather is 49-0. If he beats Conor McGregor, he’ll be 50-0.

Would that make Mayweather the greatest boxer of all time?

In a word, no.

“I think Floyd Mayweather is in the top 25,” Showtime’s Al Bernstein said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “I don’t think he’s in the top 10 of all time. I can name three or four or five welterweights who would have beaten hm: Ray Robinson, Tommy Hearns, Marvin Hagler. Well, Hagler’s a middleweight, but Sugar Ray Leonard would be the third welterweight. I think (Mayweather is) a terrific fighter. In my opinion, it’s absurd to say he’s the best ever because he’s undefeated. That just doesn’t make any sense. But I think he’s a fantastic fighter and the best of our generation for sure.”

Mayweather, 40, has beaten numerous well-known fighters in his career, but in many cases, he fought them before or after – usually after – their prime.

“I think that’s a fair criticism,” Bernstein said. “I don’t know in Canelo’s case if that’s the case, but it’s ironic that Mayweather has on his resume dozens of champions – over a dozen champions – that he’s fought, past, current or future. Yet, people are critical of (when he fought them).”

Then there’s Mayweather’s style. He hasn’t legitimately knocked anyone out in 10 years.

Mayweather, for what it’s worth, claims he’s going to go right at McGregor and attack him, but Bernstein isn’t so sure.

“We’ve heard him say things like that before,” Bernstein said. “He’s not done it. One of the reasons why we might accept it as a possibility is Mayweather has had hand issues his whole career. If this truly is his last fight, he doesn’t have to worry about that. He might be a little more of a risk-taker in terms of letting his hands fly.”