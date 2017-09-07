If Transfer Rules Change, We Won’t Be Able To Hold Players Accountable

The NCAA is considering a rule change that would allow transfers to play immediately, provided that they meet certain academic requirements. This rule change, if enacted, could change college athletics as we know it.

Coaches are well-aware of that.

“That’s a proposition that I think needs to be looked at really closely,” Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “Obviously there’s times and instances (where it’s in) the best interest for (a young man) and his family to transfer – and I get that and I understand that. But I also think this: A major part of our job and our responsibility as coaches of young men, 18 to 22 years old, is to hold them accountable, discipline them, teach them things that they can carry on for the rest of their life – just like a parent does. I’m a parent myself, and if you look at every time you discipline (your kids) or hold them accountable for something, if they were able to just pick up and leave as kids, obviously that’s what they would do because that’s the easiest way out and the quick solution. It doesn’t mean it’s the right thing or the best thing.

“I think a lot of times as a coach, you go through those moments with players,” Durkin continued. “As they’re developing and growing, there’s some bumps in the road, and I think it’s in the best interest of the young men to see it through and learn the lesson that needs to be taken from it. A lot of times they come out the better side and look much stronger and better. I think if we just make it a free-for-all, you’re going to get a lot more of that – and what can happen is a lot of the great lessons that are learned throughout this game are going to go away because you’re not going to be able to really hold a guy accountable and keep him there knowing he can leave at any time.”