Priest Holmes: I’m “Absolutely” A Hall Of Famer

Priest Holmes is not a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame – not yet, anyway – but his time is coming.

One of the most unstoppable backs of his era, Holmes averaged 320 carries for 1,530 yards and 18.7 touchdowns for Kanas City from 2001-03. He also averaged 68.7 catches for 658.7 yards and scored five receiving touchdowns during that same three-year stretch.

He was, in essence, dominant – and that dominance will likely be rewarded with an invite to Canton.

“Do I see myself as a Hall-of-Famer? My answer would be absolutely, yes,” Holmes said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “The reason why I say it is because I have the numbers to back it up. That’s all factual. Now the individuals that are in the room when they’re making the decision of who they’re going to choose, are they familiar with the time in which I ran the ball? They may not be. But I believe by having Willie Roaf in the Hall of Fame, Will Shields and several other players, what I can take away from that is one thing: that my name will be mentioned in those meetings, and I will have enough support from other players that I have played with or against that will come to that and mention my name.”

Terrell Davis was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, and Holmes could be the next great running back to follow.

“For me to be considered, it would be an awesome thing,” Holmes said. “I’d love to put on a jacket. But it’s the reason why you play this game – to be able to not only win ball games, but also to be even considered to be in the Hall of Fame. I think that that’s where I’m at as far as that consideration level, but in order for me to take that jump, again, it’s going to take – like anything about my career – the right timing, the right position, the right situation. And of course I think that all awaits for me.”

Holmes, who played for the Chiefs from 2001-07, was also asked about this year’s Kansas City squad, which, at 5-0, is the last unbeaten team in the league.

Just how good can the Chiefs be?

“I think they got a great opportunity, but we always know that in order to have a successful season, it’s all about your play in the month of December,” Holmes said. “I think they have a great run and opportunity to do something very special this year. They’ve already showed it through the first five games. I’m excited, and I think they have an opportunity to go a long way.”

The Chiefs will go for 6-0 this Sunday at home against the Steelers (3-2). Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.