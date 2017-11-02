Stefon Diggs: Case Keenum Has Done A Great Job

Despite losing Sam Bradford and Dalvin Cook to knee injuries, the Minnesota Vikings are 6-2 and atop the NFC North.

Case Keenum has been a big reason why.

The backup quarterback was thrust into the starting role after Bradford’s injury. He’s completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,610 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

“I feel like he’s done a great job,” Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “Everything that’s been thrown at him, he’ handles extremely well and he’s handled it in stride. Quarterback, that’s an extremely tough position, and he’s came in and done so well. So I’m excited for him, and I’ve always had his back. To see a guy have success like that – and he’s a professional – it’s exciting to watch.”

Minnesota has won four straight games, including a 33-16 Week 8 win over Cleveland in London. Diggs, who was also in England this summer, said it would be difficult for the NFL to put a team in London.

“It would be hard, I would say,” he said. “Just to make a team travel early each and every week just to get adjusted to a new time zone, that’s a battle in and of itself. It would definitely be different. But I’m not going to rule it out. It’s possible.”

Diggs was also asked how hard it is to prepare for a Thursday game.

“You just would never begin to understand,” he said. “Getting ready for a game in itself is a task, but to have such a short turnaround, it’s part of being a professional and being able to adjust and being able to get your body right to go for that next game and being mentally sharp in that next game as well. It’s kind of unfair to a certain extent, but at the en of the day, you have no reason to make any excuse.”

Minnesota plays four of its next five games on the road, beginning with a game against the Redskins (3-4) this Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.