David Johnson: It’s Been A Rough Year, But Recovery Going Well

After accounting for 2,000+ total yards and 20 touchdowns (16 rush, 4 receiving) last year, David Johnson entered 2017 with a lofty goal: to rush for 1,000 yards and finish with 1,000 yards receiving.

Unfortunately, Johnson dislocated his wrist in a Week 1 loss to Detroit and was placed on IR. He went from being perhaps the most productive running back in the league to having to watch the Cardinals (4-5) from the sideline.

It was rough.

“It’s been a very tough year for me,” Johnson said on CBS Sports Radio’s Reiter Than You. “Coming off a great season last year, I was so excited. I was so poised to try to come back and prove myself and try to dominate again. Me getting hurt with this significant injury in the first game of the season was detrimental. I was very devastated and very upset about it happening.”

Johnson, 25, had wrist surgery in September. His recovery is going well.

“I’m doing great,” he said. “Just got the cast off actually Monday, so I’ve been rehabbing. Physically, I’m feeling very good. I’ve been working out and getting stronger for the last month or so, so I feel great. It’s really just getting this wrist back (to full strength). Range of motion and getting strength back in the wrist is the big priority obviously right now.”

It’s been a revolving door at running back for the Cardinals, but Adrian Peterson has stabilized the position. He was acquired from New Orleans in October and has rushed 95 times for 343 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

Johnson looks forward to sharing a backfield with AD.

“The biggest thing is that we’re both going to be healthy for the whole season,” Johnson said. “Not just me and him, but the other running backs being able to rotate in. That way we can all play hopefully the whole season and we’re not dinged up by the middle of the season where we have these bruises that linger forever. Our bodies can stay fresh all the way through playoffs and the Super Bowl.”

The Cardinals, who are third in the NFC West, play the Texans (3-6) in Houston this Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.