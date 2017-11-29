Brandin Cooks: I Had To Adjust To Brady; Brady Didn’t Have To Adjust To Me

Brandin Cooks knows how fortunate he is. He’s only 24, and already he has played with two of the best quarterbacks of all time. He spent the first three seasons of his career with Drew Brees in New Orleans, where he caught 215 balls for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns, and he has spent this season with Tom Brady in New England, where he has 51 catches for 869 yards and five scores.

Cooks was asked to identify differences between the two future first-ballot Hall-of-Famers, but he didn’t want to go there.

“I usually don’t compare,” he said on Reiter Than You. “They’re both great quarterbacks, and I’m fortunate enough to play with Drew and now Tom. I’m just really blessed to be able to have two great quarterbacks so far in my career. I try not to get into comparing the differences between the two.”

The Patriots acquired Cooks in March, and the Oregon State product has acclimated well to the New England offense.

“The process is really just me getting up to speed with him,” Cooks said of Brady. “This is a guy who’s been in this offense for so long, and this is my first year. I just have to figure out what he likes and being in the right place at the right time and understanding his demeanor. That’s for me to just continue on that, not necessarily for him changing anything.”

While it can be beneficial for quarterbacks and receivers to spend time together away from the field, Cooks said that shared time on the field is incredibly valuable.

“You can talk about it, you can practice it, you can go over and watch film,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it’s all about getting in there and playing when the bullets are live, just growing with each other in that aspect. I think that’s the biggest way that you grow with your quarterback, to be able to get those connections more consistent.”

The Patriots (9-2), who have won seven straight, play their next three games on the road, beginning with Buffalo (6-5) this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. They play Miami (4-7) and Pittsburgh (9-2) in Weeks 14 and 15, respectively.