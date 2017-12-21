(Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Holly Holm will face Cris “Cyborg” Justino at UFC 219 in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. It’ll be a tough match for Holm (11-3), as Cyborg (18-1) has not lost since her professional debut in 2005.

Holm, though, has a history of beating legendary, “unbeatable” fighters. Ronda Rousey, anyone?

“I think a lot of times we put these people up on a pedestal, like they’re not human, like they’re invincible,” Holm said on Reiter Than You. “But I just remind myself it’s just another female. It’s just another person. They’re capable of winning, yes, but I’m just as capable of winning. They can be beat. They’re just another person. They breathe the same air I do. They have the same structure. It’s just another woman, really. That’s all there is to it. She’s beatable.”

Cyborg has won eight consecutive matches via knockout, while Holm is coming of a knockout win over Bethe Correia in June.

Holm, who began her career as a boxer, was also asked about Floyd Mayweather potentially giving MMA a try.

“Here’s one thing about Floyd: I don’t know if that’s really going to happen,” Holm said. “However, if it does, Floyd is (somebody) who loves success. I don’t think he’s going to do something and not try to be really successful. He’ll obviously put in the time, put in the work. He’s undefeated for a reason. With that being said, I do think it’s harder to go from boxing to MMA than going MMA to boxing. You already are learning boxing in MMA, so you kind of already have that foundation when you go to just box. Going from boxing to MMA, you just box. When you go into MMA, you don’t have any foundation of wrestling or grappling. You’re starting from scratch with that stuff. So I do think it’s harder to go from boxing to MMA.”