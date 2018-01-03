(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Titans beat the Jaguars, 15-10, on Sunday. It wasn’t the prettiest or highest-scoring game of the weekend, but it was immensely important to Tennessee.

That’s because it clinched the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2008.

“It was definitely a huge accomplishment for us,” Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo said on Reiter Than You. “You have a lot of people on the team where it’s actually their first time, including myself, to actually (make the playoffs). We definitely felt like it was a huge accomplishment, but now we’re at a point where it’s next game up. Now it’s just getting ready for that moment.”

The Titans (9-7) will face the Chiefs (10-6) in Kansas City this Saturday at 4:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs started 5-0 and lost six of seven before ending the season with four straight Ws.

Whatever happens at Arrowhead, Titans fans are just happy to be back in the postseason.

“The whole city is just buzzing right now,” the 31-year-old Orakpo said. “Everybody’s extremely excited. They can’t wait for us to go out there and try to get a W. Everywhere I go, it’s congrats on the win and congrats on making the playoffs. It’s just a huge, great, great environment, great atmosphere throughout the whole city of Nashville right now.”