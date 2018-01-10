(Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans beat the Chiefs in Kansas City this past weekend to advance to the AFC Divisional Round. Las Vegas, however, doesn’t see Tennessee getting to the AFC Championship.

The Titans opened as tow-touchdown underdogs against the Patriots, who are hosting yet another playoff game in Foxboro.

The Titans are well-aware of the challenge ahead.

“They are the team to beat,” Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard said on Reiter Than You. “They are the NFL’s Golden State right now. What they have is very special. That’s what everybody strives to be in the NFL: to have a winning organization that wins championships on a regular basis. But hey, to be the best, you got to beat the best. It’s going to be an exciting game for us. We’re ready for the challenge.”

Kickoff is Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.